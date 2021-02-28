LifeStyle of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

You don’t have the right to every information about your partner – Pastor asserts

Pastor Jerry Panou made his submission on the Men's Lounge program

Pastor, Author and Marketing Consultant, Jerry Panou has emphasized that partners in every relationship have the right to their privacy.



He believes this is a way of ensuring and maintaining a healthy relationship between partners.



In an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge’ he said, “People must understand that you only get to know what I want you to know”.



Pastor Jerry shared that most people conclude that once they are in a relationship, their partners are entitled to know everything about them but that should not be the situation. To him, although one is in a relationship, he or she is privileged to some information that the other party might have no business knowing and in that regard, should be respected and left as such.



He stated that most people especially ladies complain when it is obvious the men are hiding stuff. “Sometimes it does not necessarily mean they are cheating, allow them to have their privacy because some things are better when left unsaid”.



He however stated that in as much as there should be some level of privacy between the two, “try as much as possible not to conceal very important information from your partner”.



He added that, “tell your partner stuff that might affect the relationship. Find a way of communicating it even if it means an end to the relationship”.



He advised that this should be done because in most cases, it is important for your partner to find out earlier than later.



“If it wouldn’t have any negative effect on the relationship and you don’t want to disclose it, fine. But remember you can’t keep it forever. As much as possible, disclose to your partner what is important for them to know. Before doing that, consider the mood and time because these two are very important for giving out any kind of information” he added.