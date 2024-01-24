You don’t have any better record - Nana Yaa Brefo fires GFA over the sacking of Chris Hughton

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Outspoken media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has descended on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after they sacked the head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, following the abysmal performance of the team at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



According to her, Kurt Okraku’s tenure in office as the GFA boss has disappointed the country woefully especially with the performance of the various national teams in competitions that has irritated most Ghanaians.



She indicated that the sacking of Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars did not come as a surprise to her because they had wanted to take such action before the commencement of the AFCON.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Yaa Brefo slammed Kurt Okraku for having no better record to show under his watch as the GFA boss.



“Let's exercise our body for us to get the energy to support some nonsense team and players. We are saying bring back the love, I heard Chris Hughton has been sacked by the GFA. Is this news that everybody is talking about? They’ve sacked him and so what? The FA wanted to sack him before the AFCON so this is nothing new.



"What is the FA doing about the whole situation? I have been speaking about the FA boss [Kurt Okraku] who has no better record to show in his tenure in office apart from Women’s football of which they are not even paying them. At least you should do better than your predecessor but this is different,” she fumed.



The GFA announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



This comes after the Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.



The abysmal performance of the team has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



