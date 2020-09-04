Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

'You don’t have a career if you don't have fans' - Teflon Flexx

play videoWinner of the 2020 VGMA Unsung Category, Teflon Flexx

Teflon Flexx, winner of the VGMA21 Unsung Category this year, has advised up-and-coming artistes to invest in building a solid fan base before anything else.



According to the 'Madina' singer, who describes himself as the music pride of the North, most of the young artistes don’t appreciate the importance of people around them who can be termed as their core fans or root fans to help spread their craft to the world.



In an interview on Pluzz FM, Teflon explained that his successes can be recounted from the massive support he has been getting from his home people and his other great music lovers who appreciate his style of music.



“Up-and-coming artists usually focus on more on their voices or their talent rather than getting closer to the people who will patronize their music. You can have the best talent but if no one gets to hear it or support it to get far, you won’t have a career,” he said.



