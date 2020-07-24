Entertainment of Friday, 24 July 2020

You couldn't manage Strongman and you think you can manage Ghana? - Ghanaians react to Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has disclosed via his social media handles that he has plans to contest as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections so what does his fans think about it?



“Presidential candidate 2020 anaa mo se?“, he quizzed in Twi language.



His revelation was met with mixed feelings. A lot of his followers think he’ll make a good president whiles others also think he’s not fit to manage the affairs of a whole country like Ghana.



One Facebook user asked that Sarkodie wasn’t able to manage his former signee Strongman enough so what makes him think he can manage Ghana?



One fan, Saviola Chris advised Sarkodie that Presidency is not his field so he should rather concentrate on unearthing talents. He wrote:



“please don’t break our heart. Politics is not your ministry, there are more talents like your self who needs to be discovered, set up a platform to discover these talents and cause the needful impact you want to make should you be president. Sarkodie please you saw how challenging it was for you to break through, please open up for young talents to realize their full potentials. That way you will continue to remain legend you have always been. long live Sarkodie”



Another concerned fan Christian Roberts also wrote:



“Please king SARK keep striving for positive change in entrepreneurship and music. Politics is not negative but sometimes tend to change the individual which tend to create extreme diversity. U always and forever be my mentor, idol, motivator, admirer and inspiration as your lifestyle creates a positive impact in my life. More blessings on blessings King SARK keep striving for.



