You chose to celebrate fake news - Mona4Reall's camp tackles Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Public Relations Officer for Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real or Mona4Reall, Stephen Mingle, known as blogger GyHyper has mocked Ghanaians for sharing fake news of the socialite.



In a post the blogger shared on Instagram, he noted that Ghanaians instead of promoting the artiste’s song are rather spreading fake news.



He also advised Ghanaians to learn to appreciate their own instead of trying to destroy people they see doing well in life.



“This is what you haters should be promoting instead, you chose to celebrate fake news. Ghana, let’s love our own regardless oo.



“That PHD attitude in Gh [Ghana] is becoming too much. You see a person rising then you guys develop serious hate for the person,” he shared.



Montrage's post comes after it was reported that the musician was involved in an eight-million-dollar fraud while living in the United States of America before moving to Ghana.



She topped Twitter trends on November 12, 2022, after her alleged arrest was made.



While numerous Ghanaians have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their viewpoints, one can't take their eyes off the many reactions by users.



In some social media reactions, one celebrity blogger disclosed saying, “Hajia 4real alleged boyfriend picture drops, according to reports Hajia photos were allegedly used to scam victims which lead to her arrest in the UK. A report also claims she was engaged in an $8 million fraud.”





ADA/PEN