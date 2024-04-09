You can’t date and break up with me in 2024 — Nikki Samonas warns men

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas has issued a stern warning to her potential suitors planning to date her.



In a recent post on her Twitter page, the 38-year-old stated emphatically that she is too old to be dating for fun.



“Dating me in 2024… there’s no dumping me, I'm too old for that sh*t.”



According to her, if any man who dates her only to dump her later will face the wrath of her anger.



She added that if the man falls out of love with her, she has enough love to sustain both of them.



Samonas further elaborated on her commitment, stating, “If your love is finished, we will use mine, I will hotspot you.”



The actress concluded her tweet with a firm warning, urging individuals not to play games with her this year.



“Don’t play with me this year !! Respectfully,” Samonas affirmed, leaving no room for ambiguity about her expectations in matters of the heart.



