You can’t break my vibe - Lord Morgan cautions award schemes

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afrobeats and highlife artiste Lord Morgan has boldly stated he cannot be broken by local award schemes failing to recognize his hard work.



Lord Morgan, signed to Red Panther Music headed by Mr. Logic made this assertion to GhanaWeb after he bagged no nomination at the 4th edition of the 3Music Awards as well as the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Last year, Lord Morgan released his ‘Gold EP’. The listening session, held at Golden Tulip, was massively attended by industry persons who showered him with accolades for a good job done.



His EP featured giant acts like Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, Sister Afia, Strongman, Edem, Movado, Sean Kingston etc.



Having put in an effort to ensure the success of the EP, he was hopeful of getting a nomination but that was unsuccessful. While he posits that the decision to not nominate him is unfair, Lord Morgan said he remains focused.



