You can’t be idle and expect money to flow in your life – Gyakie advises the youth

Entertainment of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

“Forever” hitmaker and award-winning music Diva, Jacqueline Acheampong known in showbiz as Gyakie has advised the youth in Ghana following the ritual murder incidence that happened in Kasoa recently which involves some teenagers.



“One thing I want to say is that life is not so easy like that. You can’t just sit down and expect money to flow on you or in your life,” she advised



Gyakie added, “So what I would say is that hard work and prayers are key. Besides, you only rush to acquire money when you covet what others have.”



Talking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gyakie advised the youth to be cautious and vigilant about the kind of friends they move around with and also reminded them about timing.



“Your friend might have built a house and you don’t have a house it doesn’t mean your life has come to an end. The years to come might be your turn,” she continued.



“I didn’t know two years ago that this was going to happen to me this year so I would advise all to be vigilant,” she said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



She ended “We should know the kind of friends we have around and make sure that with every decision we take in life, we look back to where we come from because it is very important.”