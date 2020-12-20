Movies of Sunday, 20 December 2020

'You can still act and have a successful marriage' – Martha Ankomah

Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah has debunked claims that women who go into acting end up with broken marriages.



According to her, there are a tall list of actresses who have been able to sustain their marriages over the years despite their active role in the movie industry.



Appearing on “Okukuseku the Talk Show” with Emelia Brobbey, the actress averred that keeping one's home all depends on how the individual “carries herself”.



She doesn't believe that a woman's decision to go into acting must warrant a divorce or breakup in her relationship.



“It all depends on how you carry yourself. You can still act and find a husband, a lot of people in the industry have successful marriages. It is not just in Ghana, it's same in Nollywood, Hollywood and the rest,” said Marth Ankomah in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



There have been several accounts by her fellow colleagues, who say that they had to divorce their husbands due to conflicting roles between their marriages and their career. For others who decided to stay in the marriages, they had to take a break from acting.



Martha explaining how she has been able to keep away from scandals over the years said “the only person I can give credit to is God. I am not perfect, I have my flaws apart from the grace of God factor, I try to keep to myself because you will never know who is planning evil against you. Even the Bible says we should be vigilant like the snake, that helps a lot.”



