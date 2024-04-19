You can never advise a fool - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata, has said that there are certain individuals in life whose uncouth behaviour cannot be altered because they have made themselves that way.



He asserted that if someone does not use his senses correctly, no matter how the person is helped to turn a new leaf, it will be impossible for such an individual to be impacted positively.



The musician noted that even the Bible acknowledges the fact that there are some individuals who are described as ‘fools’ due to their behaviour.



Kinaata remarked when commenting on the need for individuals to heed to advice when they go astray to avoid tarnishing their reputation.



“In fact, you cannot advise a fool; if the person has gone bad, that’s it. Even the Bible says, 'those who have ears should listen and heed.' So sometimes there are people for whom you cannot do anything about their attitude. They are destined to be where they are, so it’s impossible to change them,” he said while speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kinaata is one of the artistes in Ghana who is held in high esteem due to the fact that the content of his music does not promote feud, as it has been rife in the industry in recent times.



