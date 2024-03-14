You can give an 'indisciplined' man all the sex styles, he will still cheat - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has said that one’s attitude in a relationship does not influence a man’s decision not to have an extramarital affair or not.



In explaining her assertion, the counsellor noted that regardless of how a woman treats a man in a relationship being it positive or negative, it cannot influence the man to stick with them only without having an affair.



She stated that it takes men who are disciplined and have psyched themselves up not to engage in an extra-marital affair to avoid cheating.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, counsellor Charlotte stressed that some men don’t cheat on their wives, even though their wives have been rude towards them.



“Having patience cannot retain a man, what does is someone who wants to be maintained. You can behead yourself for his sake, change positions during sex, prepare the food he likes most in the best way or pamper him to the highest extent; if he decides to cheat on you, he will do it. It takes a disciplined man to avoid cheating.



“Some women are very rude towards their husbands yet the men don’t cheat. It's not like the man likes what the woman does but because he has made up his mind to stick to one woman no matter what. Having good manners in marriage is very important for the survival of the relationship,” she advised.



