'You can do no wrong in my eyes' -Tonto Dikeh declares undying love for Davido

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has declared her undying love for Afrobeats singer Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland.



The mother of one shared a photo of the couple with a caption which read that Davido can do no wrong in her eyes.



Tonto Dikeh sent love and light to the singer and his wife amidst these trying times.



Her post comes amidst the singer's cheating scandal which has since taken over the internet.



Davido is said to have cheated on his wife, Chioma, with a couple of women.



The women in question, have all been impregnated by the singer



“There are people who can do no wrong in your eyes… And you are one of them. Love and light My Gee”.



Tonto Dikeh isn’t the only celebrity who has reacted to the singer’s cheating scandal.



