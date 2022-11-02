You can be arrested as an accomplice - Netizens react to Shatta Wale’s ‘Bullgod-Fenick’ revelation

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears that what started as mere social media banter has taken a wrong turn as Shatta Wale has smeared some strong allegations on his former manager, Bullgod.



Things escalated so fast between both parties to the extent that Shatta has taken to social media to raise an alarm concerning the alleged involvement of Bullgod in the death of a certain individual named, Fenick.



Shatta and Bullgod’s banter was initially centered on the GoG album; however, the dancehall artiste has shifted the focus to a whole new personal attack on his former manager.



“Bull Dog since you are bringing out secrets, you will tell Ghanaians. What happened to Fenick's Murder !! And I am not joking about this time !! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready.



"This Akuffo addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !! You can’t fight time !!!,” Shatta wrote on Facebook.



The post has since sparked wild reactions on social media, with some individuals drawing the attention of the Ghana Police Service by tagging their social media handles.



Others have berated the dancehall artiste for sharing such sensitive information, adding that he could also be arrested for being an accomplice.



Some netizens believe that Shatta did not draw lessons from his earlier arrest, and he can go to jail one more time for keeping mute over such an information.



Background



Bullgod was the prime suspect in the murder case revolving around the death of Kwaw Kesse’s former manager, the late Fennec Otchere.



He was tagged the prime suspect because of his constant beef with Mr. Okyere which led to him threatening the former in an interview on TV.



The late Fennec Otchere was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence at Spintex in Accra in March 2014.



































EB/BOG