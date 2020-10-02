Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

You can be a good Christian and still do secular music, there’s nothing wrong with it – Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has said he doesn’t see anything wrong for a Christian to do secular music.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the musician, who also doubles as a Pastor stated that a good Christian can still come out with secular songs.



He disclosed his readiness to mentor a lady whose interest was to do dancehall after she visited his church.



Pastor Oteng revealed he is initiating a system which will help develop all kinds of talents through the Riverflow Music.



He emphasized that people must be able to be Christians and do secular music if they choose.



Cwesi Oteng observed secular musicians who were forced to do Gospel have struggled to succeed.



He added that he would mentor this lady to do her dancehall music in the right way while she is still a Christian.



The ‘God Dey Bless Me’ composer argued that Justin Bieber has not quit secular music after he gave his life to Jesus Christ. To him, Justin is now impacting more lives and winning souls for the Kingdom of God.



