You call this an apology? - Mzbel to Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It seems Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, is displeased with the public apology issued by radio presenter, Abeiku Santana, who has asked for her forgiveness.



On Thursday, October 28, Abeiku took to his Facebook page to redraw his claim that Mzbel is a "former artiste.



He wrote: "I’m sorry for calling Mzbel a former artiste," and shared a photo of the singer.



Reacting to this, the victim had this to say in a tweet: "You call this an apology. LOL #ASIBOLANGA."



Meanwhile, social media users and celebrities have congratulated Abeiku Santana for settling for peace by apologizing for his harsh comments, which came as a disrespect to the '16 Years' singer.



Check out the posts below:

















