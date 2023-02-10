You are only qualified to be a presidential staffer under a sleeping president - Blakk Rasta 'jabs' Nii Teiko Tagoe

Entertainment of Friday, 10 February 2023

Head of Social Media at the Office of the President, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, has incurred the wrath of Blakk Rasta for asking him to render an unqualified apology to Sarkodie.



Blakk Rasta, after the release of "Stir It Up," stated that Bob Marley will be rolling in his grave over Sarkodie's one-way rap on his song.



Charles Teiko made this statement while reacting to Blakk Rasta’s OUR AFRICA which featured Jah Amber nine years ago.



According to Blakk Rasta in a Facebook post, he made sure to send the presidential staffer to the dry cleaners by schooling him on how some songs don’t need words but can still communicate the message it intends.



To further emphasize his argument, he summoned Charles Teiko and claimed that Teiko was only eligible to work as a presidential "staffer" for a sleeping president.



Read full post below:



Dear Mr Tagoe, IGNORANCE is when a disgracefully deported PRESIDENTIAL STASHER (Not staffer) does not know that not every song must have linguistical, UNDERSTANDABLE lyrics to be termed a great one.



Sad you didn't know that the legend Bob Marley you referred to has a BUFFALO SOLDIER song with a ear-bug hook( Wo yoo yoo.. Woyoyo yoo...) which is in no particular language. It is an ONOMATOPOEIA. Same way, Stonebwoy's PUTUU falls in this category. When you see Stonebwoy, tell him he is not qualified to be called a Reggae/Dancehall artiste.



Has your ignorant self ever heard ON A RAGGA TIP by SL2? Tweaaaa... You are only qualified to be a presidential 'staffer' under a SLEEPING PRESIDENT. Even you claim you have a certain ridiculous qualification. Stick to your day job, sir! Come again...! Anyway, listen to the full song and see if it makes sense or not. Cut and paste is dangerous..







