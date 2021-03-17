Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

‘You are old but none of your songs is sensible’ - Sheldon descends on Shatta Wale

Popular YouTube blogger and Social media marketer, Kwadwo Sheldon has once again attacked Shatta Wale.



One can recall that in the first batch of the confrontations, Kwadwo Sheldon labeled Shatta Wae as an un-serious artiste and a local champion.



He said there’s no way Shatta Wale will be recognized by the Grammy Recording Academy especially because of songs like “Hajia Bintu”.



This was after Shatta in a bid to respond to some attacks from Ghanaians after Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy Award win cited Kwadwo Sheldon’s popular YouTube shows ‘Yawa of the Day and ‘Breakdown’ as one of the reasons why the industry isn’t moving forward.



The dancehall artiste alleged that Sheldon’s constant rubbishing of musicians during his show has somewhat contributed to the downfall and non-recognition of Ghanaian artists internationally.



But in a new development, the blogger has launched fresh attacks at the dancehall artiste saying he is only interested in trashy songs.



According to Sheldon, Shatta’s songs are full of noise with zero message.



“At this age all we hear in your songs are ‘wo maame’ ‘wo maame’, ‘ke kpu ke kpaa’. You are 75 years but none of your songs are sensible. If at my age I have a show called Yawa of the day and you also have useless songs, then we are the same. When will you do sensible songs? When will we get sensible songs for us to get the Grammys?” he quizzed



