You are making ‘noise’ because you want NDC to come to power - Okatakyie Afrifa fires Dormaahene

Media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has slammed the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for his incessant attacks on the Ashanti Kingdom.



According to him, Dormaahene’s attacks on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had a political agenda that sought to ensure that people from the Bono region would not vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they are known to be affiliated with the Ashanti region.



Okatakyie Afrifa lambasted Dormaahene for his comments and attacks on the Ashanti kingdom and called on him to be careful with his claims because he is supposed to know better as a High Court Judge.



The media personality indicated that Dormaahene’s public rants are geared toward convincing the residents of the Bono region to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



“What Dormaahene is doing, people think it's a chieftaincy issue but that is not the case. He wants Dormaa to be separated from the Ashanti region so that in the next election, residents in Dormaa will not vote for NPP. This is because it is perceived that the NPP is an Ashanti party,” he said while speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background



The Otumfuo recently restated how the Dormaa traditional area became a paramountcy, stating that it took a decision of a former occupant of the Golden Stool for that to happen.



Addressing his people at an Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on October 19, 2023, the Asantehene said there was the need to revisit history to combat efforts from some quarters to distort history.



Portions of his address posted by Opemsuo Radio on YouTube had the Asantehene speaking to how a former the predecessor of the current Dormaahene was inducted into office.



"Sampa is my town, Bono and Ahafo… Agyeman Badu (the first) took his oath here before going to assume his throne. He was a teacher here at Government Boys School. He swore in front of my uncle before assuming his position," Otumfuo stated.



"It is because of these notorious ones that I am recounting this issue. What at all is it?" he emphasized before outlining a historical sequence of relations and how royal politics has evolved over time.



Agyeman Badu I, who he referred to is an uncle of the current Dormaa chief, Agyeman Badu II, who has in recent years fired salvos at the Otumfuo questioning his level of influence.



In a recent interview with GhanaWeb, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, said among other things that there was "no King in Ghana" as the 1992 constitution does not make any reference and room for that.



He is also on record in the past to have warned chiefs under the Dormaa jurisdiction from paying allegiance to any paramountcy aside from the one that gave them their throne.



