You are getting exactly what you voted for - Bulldog to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

While a section of Ghanaians are complaining about hardship, talent manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog, has told them to shut up.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the vocal artiste manager stated that Ghanaians are getting exactly what they voted for.



Bulldog wrote: “You are getting EXACTLY what you voted for – SHUT UP and enjoy.”



His comment follows the complaints made by some Ghanaians on Twitter over hardship in the country.



Through the #FixTheCountry online campaign, these Twitter users have urged the government to listen to the cry of the citizens and fix things.









