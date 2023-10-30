‘You are delusional’ - Nana Aba fires NDC critics claiming she was forced to resign as EIB general manager

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Following the resignation of prominent media personality Nana Aba Anamoah from her role as General Manager for the EIB Network, some netizens reacted and criticized her claiming she was compelled to resign due to some political influence.



The news came as a shock to some people on social media who were curious to know what informed Nana Aba’s decision to step down from her role.



In reacting to claims by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who were claiming that she was coerced by the government to step down from her role as EIB general manager, Nana Aba Anamoah described the assertion as ‘delusional.’



The media personality said that the rants on social media by some individuals do not affect her in any way because it is something that she pays less attention to.



“Ah some NDC peeps and their followers say they gave who pressure for me not to be GM for GHOne TV again? You’re delusional and sad. Checkmate; No one takes your petty rants seriously,” she wrote on her X page formally known as Twitter in reacting to the criticisms.



Nana Aba Anamoah announced her resignation from the role of General Manager for EIB Network, which includes GhOne TV, Starr FM, and Agoo TV.



She made this revelation in a video posted on her Instagram page on October 26 and added that she would be in charge of Business Development at EIB. She also used the same platform to reveal her replacement, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.



“I am happy to introduce Nana Yaa as the new general manager or GhOne TV, Starr FM and Agoo TV. I’m moving on to other things. I’m going to take charge of Business Development for the EIB group so I’m happy to hand over to my sister, my friend, whom I’ve known for over 15 years,” she said.



In response, Nana Yaa expressed her pleasure to be part of the company and urged viewers to continue patronizing the channels.



Nana Aba Anamoah, known for her remarkable journey in the media industry, made a significant return in 2016 through GhOne TV's 'State of Affairs' show.



She later held positions like news editor and General Manager, serving in the latter role since 2020.



