You are complaining there is hardship in Ghana, what should Somalians do? - Rev. Obofour fires

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide and the CEO of Sweet TV, Rev. Obofour has admonished Ghanaians to lessen the rate at which they ponder over problems bedeviling them in their lives.



He entreated members of the public not to spend a lot of time thinking about their problems because the predicament they are grappling with is better than other countries like Somalia if we are to compare the economic situations in both jurisdictions.



The man of God claimed that the current state of Ghana is better than Libya, a country where people used to seek refuge hence Ghanaians should not allow problems to overshadow their lives.



In a video shared by Amazing TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, Rev. Obofour, who was preaching to his congregants advised them to focus on the positives and desist from consistently fretting over their challenges.



“While you have locked yourself in a room and weeping over your burden, someone with the same problem is at the beach enjoying. If you don’t get rid of the distress it will remain forever. No matter the situation, someone’s problem is worse than yours. You are claiming there is hardship in Ghana, so what should Somalians do?” he quizzed.



Rev. Obofour further advised, “Libya used to be a place of refuge but today Ghana is better than them. So always let happiness exceed sadness. Tragedy is darkness but you have to let me know that it will not overshadow or overcome you. So you have to be serious and stop being sad all the time. The ball is in your court.”



It is not known what triggered Rev. Obofour’s advice but it comes at a time when the country is struggling with the economic crisis.



Watch the video below







