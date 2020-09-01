Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

You are a witch, scammer - Anita Afriyie’s father fires her

Gospel musician Anita Afriyie with dad during a facebook live session

Gospel musician Anita Afriyie clashed with her father over excessive Facebook live sessions and yelling at home.



There was a hot exchange of words when the father of the “Adehye Mogya” hitmaker interrupted the singer’s Facebook live session yesterday for yelling and playing loud music in the house.



According to her father, this attitude has been going for some time now, furthermore, it’s becoming a menace.



And as the head of the family, he called her to order while she was streaming live.



Things quickly escalated. The two traded insults for nearly three minutes.



Her father branded her as a witch, stupid and scammer, and warned her followers to be careful when dealing with her.



Anita tried to justify her ‘noise and loud music’ when her father confronted her by saying, “It’s my birthday today. I know when I die today, you will do something.”



However, her father, who has zero chills, slammed her, saying “I don’t care if you die or not. This house is not a church so you can go and do it anywhere.”



She responded by saying she is not being treated fairly in the house, adding that her father has no love for her.



Watch how the heated arguments started suddenly during Anita Afriyie’s live session Monday:





