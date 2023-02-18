You are a poor soul full of your own lies - Tonto Dikeh tackles ex-husband

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has criticized her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, for what she says is his false portrayal of his relationship with their son.



On February 17, 2023, Churchill took to social media to celebrate their son, King Andre's 7th birthday, posting a picture and saying he misses his son and hopes to see him soon.



This post was met with sympathy from social media users, who begged Tonto to let Churchill see his son.



However, Tonto responded by claiming that Churchill has made no efforts to see their son or contribute to his upbringing and that he only uses their son for social media clout. She also questioned why Churchill doesn't post pictures of his daughter from his first marriage.



She further accused Churchill of being nothing more than a sperm donor and regretted choosing him as the father of her son.



The actress also revealed that Churchill never financially contributed to their family during their marriage, cheated on her with his current wife, Rosy Meurer, and is involved in fraudulent activities.



The mother of one also took issue with Churchill's use of her son's name, King, in his post, as he has used the name for his son with Rosy. She questioned whether he would name his future daughter "King Tonto" as well.



This is not the first time that Tonto and Churchill have had public disagreements over their son. The former couple divorced in 2017, and have since been embroiled in a custody battle over King Andre.



