You are a good actor but the insults are too much - LilWin told

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken entertainment pundit, Sally Mann has expressed her lack of admiration for how Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as LilWin, insults people in movies.



She acknowledged LilWin's talent but expressed her displeasure with the consistent and excessive use of offensive remarks in his movies, noting that it does not resonate with her.



Sally Mann noted that such rude behaviour is not worth portraying in movies because it does not serve as a good example to the youth.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Sally Mann raised concerns about the roles LilWin plays in most of his movies.



“I cannot stand LilWin but he is not somebody I dislike either. I’m saying this because, in every single movie, he utters an insult. In movies, he would spew derogatory comments about people all the time.



"I cannot stand it because I don’t want to nurture my children in that manner. He insults people in most of his movies. It disgusts me a lot. Even if it’s a role he is supposed to play, it’s too much,” she fumed.



LilWin’s role in movies is admired by some Ghanaians who hail him for his comical prowess. Some, like Sally Mann, believe that the remarks he makes are problematic, hence, he cannot serve as a role model to the youth.



In 2019, LilWin in an interview defended his decision to insult in movies as he argued that it would be difficult to do away with insults in Kumawood movies.



He mentioned that insults are a common element in conflicts depicted in movies worldwide. Therefore, it would be entirely impractical to eliminate them from Kumawood films if they are deemed essential to the storyline.



"People tend to laugh [when] a character says 'idiot' in an English-speaking movie but when it is translated into our Twi, they find it offensive...” he argued.



Watch the video below







SB/BB