'You are a fool' - Shatta Wale engages in a 'fiery' exchange with netizen

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has engaged in a heated exchange with a netizen on social media after the individual commented on his upcoming album.



In a post on Twitter, the netizen advised Shatta Wale to focus on his album, collaborate with top artistes, use high-quality beats, and abandon his perceived stingy lifestyle.



In response, Shatta Wale lashed out, calling the netizen a fool and demanding an apology.



The incident unfolded when Shatta Wale took to social media to express his excitement about his upcoming album, stating, "My album is almost ready #KONEKTALBUM."



However, one particular netizen decided to offer unsolicited advice, urging Shatta Wale to shun his "local life" and invest more in his album.



The individual further suggested that Shatta Wale collaborate with renowned artistes and use better beats while criticizing his claim of doing everything on his own.



Unhappy with the comment, Shatta Wale responded angrily, calling the netizen a fool and demanding gratitude for insulting him.



He stated, "You are a fool.. say thank you," expressing his dissatisfaction with the netizen's remarks.



Shatta Wale, known for his bold and outspoken nature, has been promoting his upcoming album, "KONEKTALBUM," with much enthusiasm.





My album is almost readyyyyyy #KONEKTALBUM ????????

You are a fool ..say thank you https://t.co/r1GykdVIcK