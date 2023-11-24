Yomi Boiz: Ghanaian music sensation dominate the charts with 'My Life' EP

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Yomi Boiz, a dynamic music duo from Ghana, have release of their much-anticipated project, the "My Life" EP In a bid to make a lasting impact through their music in Ghana.



The duo, known for their diverse musical styles spanning Ghanaian drill, hiplife, highlife, amapiano, and hip hop, is eager to share their latest work with a global audience as it hits all major digital stores.



Yomi Boiz have seamlessly blended their passion for music with a commitment to social impact. Beyond their musical endeavours, they have been actively involved in initiatives aimed at providing free music education to Ghanaian youth.



The duo leads workshops on music production and composition, empowering aspiring musicians to pursue their dreams in the challenging but rewarding world of the music industry.



With three years of experience in the music scene, Yomi Boiz have become an accomplished performer, gracing stages not only in Ghana but also in various international events.



The duo's unique blend of genres and energetic performances have earned them accolades and numerous awards, solidifying their position as one of Ghana's prominent musical acts.



Hailing from the University of Ghana in Accra, Yomi Boiz, led by Kwaku Trappa, has roots in Asamankese in the Eastern part of Ghana. Despite their academic pursuits, the duo has successfully managed to balance their education with a thriving music career.



What sets Yomi Boiz apart is not just their musical talent but also their entrepreneurial spirit. They’ve become household names in Akim Oda and Akim Achiase, rooting to take over the country and beyond in no time.



The Yomi Boiz's journey to success has been marked by appearances on various Ghanaian television stations, further boosting their visibility and fan base.

Their dedication to their craft and the support of their growing fanbase have catapulted them to the forefront of the Ghanaian music scene.



The recently released "My Life" EP has already made a significant impact, generating impressive numbers for the duo.



This achievement cements Yomi Boiz's status as the biggest artist in Akim Achiase and Akim Oda.







As they continue to work tirelessly and produce music that resonates with their audience, Yomi Boiz is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music industry.



The duo urges their fans to keep supporting them as they aim for even greater heights in the future.