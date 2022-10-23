Yoma Yoma releases much anticipated single 'ETA'

Music of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Following the successful release of 'Loyalty' and 'Body Like This' in 2020 and 2021, budding Ghanaian music star Yoma Yoma is out with her much anticipated new single.



Titled ETA, Yoma Yoma continues to explore the ever-growing and much-loved Afro-alternative music genre on the new single produced by Hylander Beat.



"ETA speaks about a lover who seems worried about the love of his/her love and cannot wait any longer to meet him/her," Yoma Yoma said.



Born Emmanuella Jormor Ablorh, Yoma Yoma as she is affectionately known musically is a talented Ghanaian singer/songwriter.



Passionate about music, Yoma Yoma found solace in writing her own music in her little diary during her High School days at St’Mary Senior High School.



In 2018, she recorded her first song titled Kwabena after which she later released other songs. She released Loyalty and Body like this in 2020 and 2021



A graduate of Central University in Ghana, Yoma Yoma studied Communication with a special focus on advertising and broadcasting in television and radio.



Yoma Yoma is currently signed to Black Stallion Records.