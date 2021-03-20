Yoli Koomson suggests ways for designers to give back to society

Fashion of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Creative Manager, Yolanda Koomson, has urged her fellow fashion designers to find ways of giving back to society so that as a collective, they can help grow the Ghanaian fashion industry.



She said this during an interview on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes when suggesting ways by which the fashion industry in Ghana can grow bigger and our designers can be recognized internationally.



The designer admitted that there are a lot of young people in deprived communities who are naturally gifted with the talent of fashion designing but due to financial constraint, are unable to get the necessary training they need to properly get into the business.



She stated that although there are organizations that can teach the basics for free, the basic education alone may not be enough to get them high up in the industry. On that note, she urged her fellow designers to give back to society by selecting the most talented ones among the deprived lot and grooming them with all expenses paid.



“We can also urge the government to help these less privileged ones so they can have a brighter future. The fact that they are less privileged does not mean they don’t have any future. We’re all Ghanaians so they should matter. We the designers can do some but we cannot do it all so if the government should help us, I think we can actually get there”, Yoli further added.