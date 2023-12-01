Yhaw Hero opens up with debut EP 'Yours Faithfully'

Music of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

After garnering so much attention and buzz, Ghanaian artist, Yhaw Hero has finally released his debut EP “Yours Faithfully”. The project is an open letter from the rapper to his fans, as he gives them more insight into his life and his thought process.



Before the EP dropped, fans got served ‘Bra Fie’ and ‘11 Six’. ‘Bra Fie’ was a song of assurance from Yhaw to his mom–who hadn’t seen her son in a while, that he would return once he’s made it on the streets.



‘11 Six’ on the other hand, is a song that delves into the struggles of the youth and the bad leadership that plagues our political space. It’s a song that serves as an advocacy and even a protest of the status quo.



The EP has seven songs and one feature from Nigerian star, Jeriq. It shines nonetheless, thanks to its nifty writing and production. “Yours Faithfully” has been gradually climbing the charts since its release with fans and critics already giving it a positive reception.



