Yhaw Hero comes in strong with 'Cold War'

Music of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Budding Ghanaian talent Yhaw Hero follows up on the success of his single ‘19 years’ with another anthem titled 'Cold War'.



Cold War is a heartfelt song, where the prolific story-telling of Yhaw Hero is displayed, as he genuinely puts his life in perspective while he searches for the good life for himself and his family.



Named as one of the artists to watch by 3Music TV, Yhaw Hero is nearing a million streams on Africa’s leading streaming platform Boomplay, and he has surpassed 50 million streams on Audiomack.



Representing the town of Tema and the Accra suburb of Awoshie, Yhaw Hero is fast becoming a street favourite, and he has seen his stocks rise these past weeks.



He recently shut down the University of Ghana SRC week celebrations at Pentagon Hall as part of his Senior High School and Varsity tour.



Cold War comes with a complimentary visual shot by The Seyram, who perfectly captures the story and turns it into a movie.