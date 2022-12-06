Yemi Alade releases 'African Baddie' EP, plays namesake concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian composer, actress, and producer Yemi Alade has released a new project.



An extended play (EP), the tape is titled 'African Baddie' and boasts 10 songs with features from Nigerian rappers Phyno and Zlatan, Ghanaian singer Bisa Kdei, French artiste Bramsito and Jamaican star Spice.



The project displays the Grammy recognised artiste's unique ability to explore different genres with ease: Highlife, Afrobeats, Dancehall, etc.



About the title of the EP, she has said: “I’m an African Baddie, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions.”



“Every woman can relate to all the moods on this EP. One minute we are begging a man not to hurt us again and the next we’re in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control,” she explained.



On December 4, 2022, two days after release of her latest project, she had the 'African Baddie EP Concert' in Lagos, in collaboration with Afrovibes.



The event "was everything and more!" she tweeted today. "I was surrounded by fans, friends, family and I could feel the love."



Ms Alade is one of the first females in Afrobeats to hit over 100 million cumulative views on YouTube. She has more than two million subscribers on the video-sharing App as well.



The two-time MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) recipient has collaborated with music legends Angelique Kidjo (Mother Nature, LP, 2021) and Beyonce (Black is King, visual LP, 2020).