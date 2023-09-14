Yeboah's consistency shines in new single 'Backa’

Music of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Rising Afrobeats singer, Yeboah has once again struck gold with his latest track ‘Backa’. Following the resounding success of his previous release, ‘JOML’, Yeboah continues to shine with his well-crafted rhythms and melodies, showcasing his gift and consistency in delivering catchy songs.



‘Backa’ is an Afrobeats song that channels the warmth of Summer into every note. With a fusion of synth, bass, percussion, and piano, the track creates a rich musical landscape that serves as the perfect backdrop for Yeboah's beautiful vocals. The song's upbeat tempo and catchy instrumentation make it impossible to resist, urging listeners to dance and celebrate life with their lovers.



This song also pays tribute to the classic Ghanaian song ‘Shine Your Eye’ by Obour, featuring Tic Tac and Baba Shanti. ‘Backa’ brilliantly interpolates elements from this iconic Ghanaian track, seamlessly blending the old with the new, bridging generations of music lovers.



The lyrics of ‘Backa’ tell a story of love, warmth and surrender. Yeboah croons, “Yeah you make me feel like Summer ah, I feel warmer ah,” invoking the feelings of joy and sunshine that love can bring. The song beautifully conveys the idea of a harmonious and effortless connection, where love reigns supreme.



Fans from all corners of the globe have been posting videos of themselves dancing to the song on various social media platforms. The song's magnetic appeal has captured hearts and inspired bodies to move in rhythm with its infectious beats.



‘Backa’ is yet another masterpiece that serves as a testimony to his musical prowess and his ability to create music that the audience enjoys. It's part of his consistent dedication to delivering memorable music experiences to his fans.



With ‘Backa’, Yeboah invites listeners to embrace the spirit of Summer, surrender to love, and dance like nobody's watching.



