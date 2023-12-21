Year in Review: Ghanaian celebrities who said goodbye to loved ones in 2023

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

2023 has been a year of highs and lows for Ghanaian celebrities, but for some, the year has been marked by loss.



Several prominent figures in the entertainment industry have mourned the passing of beloved family members and loved ones, sparking an outpouring of sympathy from fans and colleagues alike.



Let's take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities that lost loved ones in 2023



Ahuofe Patri



On January 30, actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known to fans as Ahuofe Patri, shared the heartbreaking news of her mother's passing.



The young star took to Instagram with the sad news. Sharing photos of her radiant mother, Patri's caption stated, "I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely."



The news shocked fans and fellow celebrities alike, as they poured in condolences and heartfelt messages of support.



SDK Dele



On January 31, Comedian SDK shared the heartbreaking news of his mother's passing on Twitter:



His mother, Rebecca Oppong, passed away just a year after her husband's burial. Francis Sule, nicknamed, Oldgee, died at the age of 73.



"Lost my lovely mom… Rest in peace, Mama," he wrote, marking a second loss within a year for the family.



Fantana



Musician Francine Koffie, better known as Fantana, mourned the sudden demise of her boyfriend on January 31.



She took to her Instagram and Snapchat handles with a long post detailing her anguish and some videos of the two of them together.



Identifying him as a young Muslim named Ayanle Husein, Fantana emphasized how inseparable they were despite their religious differences, she was unclear as to what led to his demise, although she claims he was killed.



Kuami Eugene



Most hit this year was Highlife musician Kuami Eugene who announced the deaths of two loved ones in 2023.



On May 27, he took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news of his grandmother's passing.



The 100-year-old matriarch, Obaapanyin Grace Adomah, held a special place in Eugene's heart, and he expressed his deep sorrow over the loss.



"This is the first time losing someone really dear and close to my heart," Eugene wrote in an emotional post, "and it's not a pretty feeling at all."



To honor his grandmother's legacy, Eugene announced a thanksgiving concert to be held on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, at the Akyem Oda Public Park in the Eastern Region.



Taking a break from social media for some weeks, Eugene requested privacy and space to grieve.



Shortly after that, Kuami Eugene came back to break the devastating news of his father, Mr. Alex Marfo's passing, on social media. In a heartfelt post shared on both Twitter and Instagram, Eugene expressed his grief and paid tribute to his late father.



Sharing a picture of Mr. Marfo, Eugene spoke of already missing his father and acknowledging his significant role in his life.



John Dumelo



Actor and politician John Dumelo, in a Facebook post on August 15, announced the passing of his mother, Mrs. Antoinette Ama Ampomah.



The late Mrs Ampomah Dumelo turned 71 in January 2023.



“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away yesterday…my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel,” Dumelo wrote.





D-Black



Rapper and entrepreneur Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, better known as D-Black, also experienced the pain of losing a loved one in 2023.



On October 4, he shared the heartbreaking news of his brother's passing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.



"Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon," he shared.



The news triggered an outpouring of condolences and heartfelt sympathies flooded in from well-wishers and fans, offering their support and comfort during this difficult time.



While 2023 has brought its share of darkness, these Ghanaian celebrities have faced the difficult reality of loss with courage and grace.







