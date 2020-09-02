Music of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Yblaq drops debut EP

Yblaq releases debut EP titled 'Everything Nice'

Promising singer Yblaq has finally released his debut EP, “Everything Nice” with visuals for 'Man Go Try' featuring Fameye & Keche.



The Afrobeat/Afropop Extended Play is made up of 6 songs namely Very Big God, Man Go Try featuring Fameye & Keche, Get There, Odo Yewu, That Face & Why with songs produced by Popping Beatz and award-winning music producer and singer Rockstar (Kuami Eugene).



Since 2018, Yblaq has treated his fans with nothing but great music. He has given his fans another unique body of work, the “Everything Nice” EP.



All the songs are available for stream and purchase on your favourite streaming sites Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Boomplay, Audiomack, Youtube, and more.

