Yaw Tog thrills fans at 2023 Sallafest

The 2023 Ramadan festivities did not come to an end without the annual Sallafest. Muslims and music lovers all over Accra and Ghana turned up in their numbers on the streets of Fadama on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to celebrate the end of the 30-day fast.



A number of Ghanaian music artistes delivered very entertaining performances back to back and one of these is the talented young drill rapper, Yaw Tog.



Yaw Tog clad, in an orange shirt and black shorts, graced the stage in a very energetic mood, walking the crowd through some of his hits.



He engaged fans in various sing-alongs, and freestyles, as he displayed his dance moves which got the audience going haywire for more.



The drill rapper did not keep the stage all to himself during his performance. Gracing the stage with him were members of Asakaa like Jay Bhad, O Keneth, among others as they performed the hit songs ‘Ekorsu’ and ‘Sore’.



In 2021, Yaw Tog's exceptional talent caught the attention of U.K. rapper and artiste, Stormzy who featured on his song "Sore" with Kwesi Arthur. Yaw Tog has since been a household name here in Ghana, Africa, and beyond.



