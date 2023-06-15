Yaw Tog tackles life issues with South African rapper ROIII on new drill song

Music of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: Ebenezer Quist, Contributor

Following his experimental tricks on the Afro-Drill song “Asoɔden” in 2022, the award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, makes a foray into drill music, revisiting the purity of his drill roots on new single “Obra”, which features South African rising star, ROIII.



The song marks his first record of the year and the duo’s first-ever record together.



Produced by Tasso, with heavy use of the 808 drums, characterized by ominous beats, the fresh single chronicles the rapper’s struggles with balancing several aspects of his everyday life.



He details the hustle and bustle of life with a verse that appeases the original cult following who propelled him to superstar status.



19-year-old Pretoria rapper, Roiii supported his Afro-Drill counterpart, with a verse that is filled with fluid flows and street-wise knowledge.



Yaw Tog has cemented himself as one of Ghana’s leading rappers and most formidable talents. Tog’s success has seen the grassroots subgenre rise from the underground to become one of the most applauded scenes in contemporary music.



Listen to “Obra” here:



