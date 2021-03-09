Music of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Yaw Tog shares why Asakaa Boys are not featured on 'Sore Remix'

Musician Yaw Tog

Ghanaian artist, Yaw Tog has disclosed the reason behind the absence of the Asakaa boys on the remix of the street anthem ‘Sore.’



The remix of the song featuring Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur was supposed to be a big moment. However, it was met with criticism from some quarters because of the absence of O’Kenneth, City Boy, ReGGie, and Jay Bhad.



They were featured on the original released in September 2020.



“I didn’t sign their record label deal and it came out from them since I didn’t sign their deal they can’t work with me again and things started from deleting of my verses and stuff they did together,” reads a tweet by Tog.



"I think I need to clear this am not beefing anyone in this music thing yeah I did a song with the Asakaa boys and it was for love thing and support and fine I can’t ignore the Asakaa boys in my story telling cause they part of my success story. #SoreRemix"



"Buh I appreciate them they part of my success story."



The remix was previewed in the early hours of January 1, 2021 at the UPP Festival.



Stormzy, Tog and Arthur later that week travelled to Kumasi to shoot the official video of the remix.



“Big Mike on the remix, you don’t live the life, you just dream it /Don’t mind ’em boys, they don’t mean it,” raps Stormzy.



