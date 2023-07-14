Yaw Tog reveals why he left the Asakaa Boys

Entertainment of Friday, 14 July 2023

Ghanaian rapper and hip-pop artiste, Yaw Tog has revealed why he decided to disassociate himself from the Asakaa Boys.



According to the rapper, what really transpired between him and the group was that he rejected their proposal to sign up with their record label.



In 2021, Yaw Tog released his hit song ‘Sore’ which featured some Asakaa boys like O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, and Jay Bahd. Aside from that song, Yaw Tog and the Asakaa Boys worked on other projects until rumors circulated that, the rapper has disassociated himself from the group.



In an interview on Hitz 103.9 FM with Andy Dosty, , he explained that after they were done working on a project, the Asakaa Boys wanted him to go into contract with a record label known as Life Living Records.



He went ahead to say he did not like how the contract was done and his manager also disapproved of the idea of Yaw Tog joining the record label which is why he had to part ways with them.



“After working right and everyone had a different deal but they wanted to sign me to Life Living Records and represent me with the label. So, I was like the contract wasn’t like going straight. It was kind of like just working and nothing. So, my manager was like we can’t sign this deal but if you guys need us anytime, any day, we are there and I think one said if that is the case, they can’t work with us”, he explained.



Yaw Tog also said he was just looking out for his growth in the music industry and how he could make it through the showbiz circle thus, was avoiding any form of interference.



“It was not like a big deal, or a fight or any money issue, I was just trying to find a way. I can’t just be working and will not get anything. I didn’t want my money to go through someone when I can directly receive my own money. So, it was not a big issue”.



