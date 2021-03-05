Music of Friday, 5 March 2021

Yaw Tog features Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy on 'Sore' remix

After weeks of anticipation, the remix of Yaw Tog‘s Sore’ featuring Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur has finally been released.



The remix was first previewed in the early hours of January 1, 2021, at the UPP Festival.



Stormzy, Tog, and Arthur later that week travelled to Kumasi to shoot the official video of the remix.



“Big Mike on the remix, you don’t live the life, you just dream it /Don’t mind ’em boys, they don’t mean it,” raps Stormzy.



Now, we present the official video for ‘Sore’ remix by Yaw Tog, Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur.



