Entertainment of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Yaw Sarpong reveals how he formed the Asomafo band

play videoThe famous Asomafo Band

Ghanaian Gospel Legend, Yaw Sarpong, has finally revealed how he founded his popular 'Asomafo Band'.



According to him, he had the desire to start a band while he was in Ghana but along the line, he travelled to live in Liberia so that was where he actually started the band.



He shared this in an exclusive interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Night Celebrity Show on e.TV Ghana.



“With a few people from different nationalities in Liberia, the Asomafo Band started,” he said.



Born into a Methodist Church in Ghana and not being able to leave his roots, he moved back to Ghana in 1990 and formed another band here.



When asked why he chose the name Asomafo which translates, “messenger” he said, “I believe everyone I chose to join the band was sent to me by God and we’re all messengers of God. The only difference is that our ministry is to propagate the Gospel through music”.



Yaw Sarpong also disclosed some of the ways he has been able to keep the band together for this long: “I am real with all of them and I come out clean always so they know how I work and how they can relate with me.”



He also added that so far all the members of his band have been loyal to him and he believes this is because of how open he has been with them.



He believes one of the reasons they have made it this far is that they “are united and together always, we respect ourselves and we help each other when the need arises.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.