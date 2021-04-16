Yaw Sarpong receives car and land gift from his manager and Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band on Thursday, April 15, released the “Aseda” music video featuring Kwaku Gyasi.



The song titled “Aseda” is to thank the Lord for his mercies and sustenance of his life and that of his crew members who were involved in a ghastly accident on the Accra-Kumasi high way a couple of months ago.



The event held to release the music video of the “Aseda” song was well attended and graced by some industry players.



During the event, Executive producer and manager for Yaw Sarpong, Nana Kobo gifted a brand new vehicle to the veteran musician.



As if that was not enough for the night, Franky 5 announced that philanthropist and music enthusiast, Ayisha Modi popularly known as “She loves Stonebwoy” has also gifted Yaw Sarpong and his ‘music partner’ Maame Tiwaa a plot of land each at Amasaman.



Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa who were amazed by the surprise gift received on the night expressed their heartfelt appreciation to all and sundry who have been of great support to their career over the years.





