Yaw Sarpong launches new album 'Messiah'

Music of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Pious Baidoo Banson, Contributor

A business mogul and current manager for seasoned musician, Yaw Sarpong, Nana Kobo has called on the general public to support the musician in his career.



According to Nana Kobo, Yaw Sarpong has contributed a lot to the well being of Ghanaians through music so there is the need to support him and honor him whilst he is alive.



He continued that, looking at the numerous contributions of the musician in the industry, he thinks the musician has been underrated for far too long hence his thinking that the new Yaw Sarpong that he has launched must be held in high esteem.



Nana Kobo made this pronouncement when he handed a brand new Rav4 vehicle to Yaw Sarpong during the launch of his new single dubbed “Ayeyi Nwom” which

features celebrated Ghanaian hit maker Kwaku Gyasi in Accra last night.



It would be recalled that last year the veteran musician had a ghastly accident that nearly took his life with his car somersaulting severally, making it beyond recognition.



Nana Kobo ceased the opportunity to urge Yaw Sarpong to forget the past and concentrate on his new persona and continue producing his good genre of music for Ghana since there is more in him which is yet to come out.



Nana Kobo entreated the Chief Executive Officer for the Despite media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Fadda Dickson to come on board to aid the celebrated musician.



The veteran musician Yaw Sarpong recounted how God brought the business mogul, Nana Kobo into his life and the massive changes he has brought and prayed for long life for him.



According to him, Nana Kobo is one of a kind and he really appreciates

his good heart and zeal to help him.