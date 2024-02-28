Yaw Sarpong has been bedridden for over a year now - Manager

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Manager for gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has confirmed that his artiste is indeed battling with a stroke.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, Nana Poku Ashis disclosed that the 'Oko yi" hitmaker has been ill for over a year.



"He has been bedridden for over a year now. It started around this time last year. It was really bad when it happened a year ago, but we are hoping that he will regain his strength in the coming months," he established.



Touching on the plight of veteran musicians and how the Ghanaian music royalty system has woefully failed them, Ashis stated:



"If we have musicians coming out to beg for healthcare, then it's serious. It's time for the government to implement policies. Nobody talks about royalties, and now musicians die suffering."



"The pension for entertainers is their royalties. Musicians in foreign countries don't beg for help; they rely on royalties. Here, you pay these musicians 50 cedis after so many years of hard work. It's really bad," he added.



He further stated that his artiste is open to any form of support.



"Everyone needs help. We would need prayers, and those who have and are willing to help can offer him a little. The few people he has impacted with his music should also help," he added.



Gospel singers Diana Asamoah and Maame Tiwa earlier spoke about the condition of Yaw Sarpong.



Diana Asamoah, during her show on Angel FM on Monday, February 26, 2024, revealed that Yaw Sarpong was battling a mild stroke.



This follows Maame Tiwa's viral video where she was weeping and pleading with God to grant Yaw Sarpong 'healing'.