Yaw Flex gets Ghana Music Awards USA nomination

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Fast rising teen musician, Yaw Flex, has been nominated for the Emerging Artist category of this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA), USA, slated for August.



The nominees for this year’s edition of the awards scheme were announced recently ahead of the main event in New Jersey.



Known in real life as Raphael Asare, the versatile singer in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday express gratitude to GMA for the recognition and appealed to his fans to vote for him as often as possible to increase his chances of winning the category.



The singer, despite being the youngest musician in Ghana at the moment said he aspires to become one of the most popular and honourable musicians the country could boast of.



He said “I am grateful for how far I have come, though I have not gotten to where I want to reach when it comes to my music career, I remain grateful to my fans and also to God. I am hopeful that this major nomination will bring me more opportunities.”



He revealed that work was already completed on his yet to be released EP titled ‘the relentless’ which has four songs and featured various top musicians in the country, adding that the songs were mind blowing.



Touching on some of the challenges he faced in the music industry, the singer, who has performed twice during popular Ghana meet Naija events held in the country stated that the promotion of local content was a major problem and appealed to the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture to ensure Ghanaian artists were given prominence in the media space.



Yaw Flex, who is under the management of King of My Own Zone (KIMOZ) records called on celebrated musicians in the country to support the up and coming ones so that they would not give up easily.



The final year student of Accra Academy recalled his days in the slums of Agbogbloshie and assured that he would soon embark on series of projects to increase awareness about the significance of education and hardwork among residents, adding that the future of young children could be secure through both formal and informal education.



Kenneth Nunoo, Manager of Yaw Flex stated that his outfit, KIMOZ was poised on nurturing talents to promote development in the entertainment industry of the country.



He also mentioned that KIMOZ was open to investors who were ready to invest in young talents.