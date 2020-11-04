Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Yaw Dabo receives sponsorship from NPP’s Chairman Wontumi, S.K Boafo

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has earned huge sponsorship from two of the New Patriotic Party's bigwigs, Chairman Wontumi and S.K Boafo.



The actor announced the sponsorship package given to him by these personalities at the launch of his soccer academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.



Unveiling the jerseys of the academy, Yaw Dabo explained why Wontumi Television and S.K Boafo Travel and Tours were written on them.



According to him, the two were part of his exclusive sponsors of the Dabo Soccer Academy.



Yaw Dabo also revealed how his love for football motivated him to establish the soccer academy.



The popular actor indicated that some people tried to discourage him when he made up his mind to establish the academy.



He thanked Mr. S.K Boafo, Chairman Wontumi, and others for the help offered to him.



The actor revealed that one of his players, Afriyie Barnie Costa has landed a deal with Accra Hearts of Oak.



Yaw Dabo stressed that a lot of talents can be nurtured if people extend a helping hand.

