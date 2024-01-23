Yaw Berma takes shots at the proverbial hater with new rap single ‘Béyié’

Music of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

As 2024 slowly gathers momentum, Yaw Berma hopes to capture fans and solidify his name.



The Blacka Unit frontman surges into the new year with his first song, ‘Béyié.’



The catchy Hip-Hop track, produced by Skillz Beatz, is set to open the floodgates to a new era of hits for the ‘Enjoy’ star and he’s taking no chances with it.



‘Béyié’ is a bold statement to naysayers and a stark reminder that the rapper isn’t the type to sleep on. And indeed, he has our attention.



Yaw Berma addresses the proverbial hater, tackling the issue of pointless hatred with sheer class. He keeps things fresh through nifty wordplay and an engaging tone, ensuring his latest offering effectively resonates with the masses.



If you’re looking for a new daily driver, ‘Béyié’ is a must-listen. It is the ideal tune for anyone motivated to overcome the hatred around them and prove themselves to their critics.



Yaw Berma’s insightful lyrics and brilliant flow make this single the kind that will make you hit replay time and time again.



