Music of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Yaw Berma back on with new Hip-Hop song ‘Don’t’

Tema-based Ghanaian rap artist, Yaw Berma rocks classic Ghanaian Hip-Hop vibes on a hot new sound, ‘Don’t’.

Yaw pairs with producer, Methmix to set the wheels on this lyrically extensive piece rolling.

‘Don’t’ may come off as an easy-going song, but bears the weight of a plethora of lyrics, all of which display Yaw Berma’s grip on contemporary Ghanaian rap.

He ferries listeners through about 3-minutes worth of content, delivering mainly in Twi to get his thoughts across.

"Don’t tell me what you don’t know," a recurring lyric throughout the song’s entirety is the act’s fiery message to the game and naysayers alike.

Yaw Berma is back with fine form and a vibe to die for on ‘Don’t’.

Check it out.

