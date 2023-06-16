Yaco International signs Highlife prodigy DassebreBa Kwame

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: GNA

Yaco International, a talent management firm, has announced the signing of Highlife prodigy DassebreBa Kwame.



DassebreBa Kwame, who has been in the music industry for a while, has become the first artiste to be snapped up by Yaco International, an organisation whose mission is to promote tourism, arts, and culture.



A statement released by Yaco International said that the official unveiling of their first artiste would be held on July 15, 2023, at the forecourt of Hwidiem Yiadom Palace in Koforidua.



"Yaco International desires to inform the general public, media, and other music stakeholders of the launch and unveiling of its first signed artist, DassebreBa Kwame.



"Yaco International is an organisation that thrives on turning potentials into realities, and its main mission is to promote tourism, arts, and culture throughout Africa and around the world.



"Finally, Yaco International extends a formal welcome to DassebreBa Kwame in his new musical home and assures him of our unwavering support," the statement said.