You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 31Article 1705097

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaa Pono takes Kwaw Kese to the cleaners; warns rapper to stay out of his business

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Rappers, Kwaw Kese and Yaa Pono Rappers, Kwaw Kese and Yaa Pono

Rapper Yaa Pono, also known as Ponobiom, has clapped back at Kwaw Kese for poking his nose into his space and daring to rubbish his achievements in the local music industry.

It would be recalled that Kwaw, in a series of tweets, jabbed Ponobiom when he released 'Yard' a song many tagged as a diss to his colleague, Sarkodie.

Ponobiom has described Kwaw Kese's move as stupid. In his live video on Monday, January 30, the rapper mentioned that his colleague came after him just for clout.

Expressing his displeasure, he said: "I don't normally come online unless I am promoting my music, and I just dropped 'Yard', Shout out to Fox Beats. Back to the matter: I run the streets, forget everybody. The main reason is that I am calling out Kwaw Kese I am talking to you direct. Do you feel me?

"I should have taken a phone to call you because that's what I am used to doing but I see that this is where you want your clout. I will tell you to the face that you are stupid."

Ponobiom urged Kwaw Kese to rather focus on helping his brother, who is a musician, break through instead of calling him a failed musician.

Pono in his statement mentioned a tall list of Ghanaian artistes, including Black Sherif who were once groomed by him.

"Let it be known to Kwaw Kese that I don't beat around the bush. He should channel his energy into helping his brother who is a musician at Swedru," he said.

Kwaw Kese in his response to Ponobion on Twitter made a mockery of him: "Yaayaa what u smoke ???"










OPD/BOG

Newsleading news icon

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Haruna Iddrisu

‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and Barcelona manager Xavi

Transfer deadline day: Andre Ayew to Barcelona?

Businessleading business icon

Senyo Hosi, Economic and Petroluem analyst

Government officials only interested in procurement because it helps them to steal – Senyo Hosi

Africaleading africa news icon

Tyre Nichols. Photo: KMBC

Tyre Nichols: The 'murder' in Memphis of a Black American by Black officers

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Nimoh Jesus is the author of this piece

Re: Govt must reconsider paying teacher and nursing trainee allowances - NUGS general secretary