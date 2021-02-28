Music of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaa Pono punches Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini in latest diss song 'Facts'

Rapper Yaa Pono

UpTown Energy boss, Yaa Pono arms himself with punchlines and a barrage of insults to battle Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Samini as he takes a swipe at them for behaving in a manner he deems inappropriate.



Titled 'Facts', Tinny also takes a stray bullet as Yaa Pono uses a swear word on him, highlighting that he will live within his means than living a fake life.



Yaa Pono exalts himself for causing a stir on social media with a tweet which eventually led to the recent supposed beef between Shatta Wale and Samini.



A few days ago, he had wanted to beef Shatta Wale to bring life to the boring atmosphere but the Dancehall musician ignored him for Samini, insisting that he won't resurrect Yaa Pono's career by engaging him in a lyrical war.



"We won’t give any hype to underground artistes. Go look for Patapaa dems," Shatta replied.



In 'Facts', Yaa Pono maintains his talent is unmatched. He takes a dig at Shatta Wale for organising young Kumasi-based rapper for a record after doing a collaboration with Beyonce.



He unleashes venom on Sarkodie for looking down on Ghanaian rappers on 'Wavy' - a song by Kenya's Khaligraph Jones - and expresses discontentment over Ghanaian rappers' loud silence on the disparaging lyrics on the international collaboration piece.



"Grownups behaving like you're in a boarding house," he raps.



